FOOD: Rum & Cola Holiday Ham

Ham:

• 1 Omaha Steaks

Spiral-Sliced Ham (8 pounds)

Glaze:

• 1 cup cherry fruit spread

• 3/4 cup dark spiced rum

• 3/4 cup cola

• 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

To make ham: Thaw frozen ham in refrigerator 24-48 hours. Remove from refrigerator and let ham come to room temperature, about 30-45 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325˚F. Remove ham from foil and film. Return ham to foil wrapping and place in oven-safe roasting pan. Roll foil down leaving 2 inches of foil around bottom of ham.

Place roasting pan with ham in oven on lower rack and heat uncovered 60-75 minutes, until ham starts to brown. While ham cooks, make glaze.

To make glaze: In medium saucepot, whisk fruit spread, rum, cola, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and salt until well incorporated. Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium. Simmer over medium heat 10 minutes then remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.

During last 15 minutes of cooking, glaze ham every 5 minutes.

