Ironton Church Walk set for tonight

The Lawrence County Historical Society will hold the annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour of the downtown Ironton historical churches today at 5 p.m.

The tour will visit eight historic churches and end at the Lawrence County Museum for refreshments.

Each church will present a 10-minute program, with 10-minutes travel time to the next church.

One church that was being readied for the walk on Thursday was First United Methodist.

Groups of volunteers have been working on various sections of the church building throughout the week and expect to finish up the decorations outside this morning.

Hanging from the rails in the back of the sanctuary are 17 quilts with Christmas themes, each one done by women of the church over the decades.

The rails in the main sanctuary are festooned with garlands and the walls have pine boughs on it.

The altar has a Nativity scene with a large star over it that lights up and is brightly visible. There is a pine wreath in the choir section and of course, advent candles to the right of the podium.

Even a space by the heating and cooling unit was decorated with extra-large shiny ornaments and boxes wrapped to look like Christmas presents.

On church member, who didn’t want to be named since the decorations are done by so many in the church and didn’t want to take any credit, said that they have fun.

“We don’t do this for us,” they said. “We don’t do it for anyone, we do it for the Lord. This is his house and we try to make everything as beautiful as we can because He is the one we are trying to honor, give praise and give glory to. That’s all that matters to us, that what we have done pleases the Lord.”

The schedule is as follows:

• #1: 5 p.m. – First Baptist Church, Fifth and Vernon streets.

• #2: 5:20 p.m. – Christ Episcopal Church, Fifth Street and Park Avenue.

• #3: 5:40 p.m. – First United Methodist, Fifth and Center streets

• #4: 6 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church, Fifth and Railroad streets.

• #5: 6:20 p.m. – St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sixth and Center streets.

• #6: 6:40 p.m. – St. Lawrence O’Toole, Sixth and Center streets.

• #7: 7 p.m. – Gateway Baptist Church, Sixth and Vernon streets.

• #8: 7:20 p.m. – Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, Eighth and Adams streets.

• #9: 7:40 p.m. – Meet back at the Museum, Sixth and Adams streets.