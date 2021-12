FRANKLIN FURNACE — An Ironton woman was killed in a pedestrian-car accident on Thursday night.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Debra K. Hurley, 61, of Ironton, was attempting to cross Gallia Pike in Franklin Furnace near the Dollar General at 6:48 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.