Redwomen hold off Lady Fighting Tigers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It’s been 20 years since the Rock Hill Redwomen had beaten the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

But for Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey, all that mattered was the final 16 seconds.

Rock Hill led 44-42 with 16 seconds to play and Ironton had the ball out at halfcourt.

But that’s when the Redwomen went into lockdown mode.

“We played defense for 16 seconds and they didn’t get off a shot. That was the biggest highlight of the game,” said Bailey.

That defensive stand made the 44-42 score standup as the Redwomen ran their record to 3-0 and went to 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ironton is now 2-2 and 1-1.

“We made a lot of mistakes. We missed a lot of free throws. We didn’t shoot well,” said Bailey.

“But Ironton can score the basketball. They have a good team. We didn’t shoot well but when you don’t shoot well, you have to play defense and that’s what won the game for us.”

Hazley Matthews led Rock Hill with 20 points. She was 7-of-10 from the foul line while the Rock Hill team was just 14-of-30.

Haleigh Risner grabbed 11 rebounds and sister J’Lynn Risner had 10.

Ironton was led by Isabel Morgan with 15 points. The Lady Tigers were 6-of-11 at the line.

Rock Hill led 8-5 in the first quarter as Matthews scored 6 points. Morgan’s trey and Chasity Cecil’s basket accouted for Ironton’s scoring.

The lead was 20-13 at the half as five different players scored for the Redwomen. Peyton Deer hit a 3-pointer, Teegan Carpenter had 3 points and Evan Williams made a basket for Ironton.

The Redwomen opened up a 33-22 lead in the third quarter as they converted 5-of-7 free throws. The lead actually reached 19 but Morgan and Williams combined 9 points to get Ironton back within striking distance.

In the fourth quarter, Matthews hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points but Rock Hill was just 2-of-8 at the line.

Ironton score 20 points in the quarter to get within 2 points. Morgan had a triple and scored 7 p0ints, Deer had another trey and Cecil scored 4 points.

“It was our first road game, they had a great student body and they played well and hit some big shots especially in the fourth quarter. Ironton has a good team and will win a lot of games. But I was proud because we found a way to win,” said Bailey.

‘I’m very grateful for our students and fans we had at the game. Credit Ironton for a great environment. It was pretty cool.”

On Monday, Ironton will host Chesapeake while Rock Hill goes to Coal Grove

Rock Hill 8 12 13 11 = 44

Ironton 5 8 9 20 = 42

ROCK HILL (3-0, 2-0): Aleigha Matney 1 0 3-4 5, Hadyn Bailey 2 0 0-2 4, Emma Harper 0 0 2-2 2, Hope Easterling 1 0 0-2 2, Hazley Matthews 5 1 7-10 20, Haleigh Risner 1 0 1-5 3, J’Lynn Risner 3 0 2-5 8. Totals: 13 1 14-30 44. Rebounds: 33 (H. Risner 11, J. Risner 10, Easterling 6). Assists: 2. Steals: 7 (Matthews 2, J. Risner 2). Blocks: 1 (Matthews). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Harper.

IRONTON (2-2, 1-1): Peyton Deer 0 2 0-0 6, Evan Williams 2 0 4-7 6, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 1-2 5, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 3 0 0-0 6, Kirsten Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 4 2 1-2 15, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4 6-11 42. Fouls : 21. Fouled out: K. Williams.