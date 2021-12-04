Vikings ‘yo-yo’ technique produces SOC win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

In the Christmas story “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” the Burgermeister Meisterburger loved playing with a yo-yo.

The Symmes Valley Vikings were using a yo-yo offense as they got a big lead, then it shrank, then it got big again and then it shrank again until finally it was big again.

The system worked on Friday as the Vikings pulled away from the St. Joseph Flyers for a 52-34 Southern Ohio Conference win.

The Vikings (2-0, 1-0) took a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 22-8 midway through the second quarter.

A series of three straight turnovers and a 3-pointer by Elijah Rowe got the Flyers within 22-15 and then the Vikings missed three shots around the basket over the final 10 seconds.

A basket by Zachary Johnson and a 3-pointer by Drew Brown go the Flyers within 25-22.

But Eli Patterson made a foul shot and Grayson Walsh hit a layup with 46 seconds left to opened up a 29-22 lead.

Brayden Webb had a putback for the Vikings and it was 31-24 to end the quarter.

Symmes Valley began to string out the yo-yo to make it 40-27. Kai Coleman had a steal and layup to get the Flyers within 40-29, but Dilen Caldwell drained a 3-pointer to open up a 43-29 lead.

Caldwell led the Vikings with 15 points including a pair of 3-pointers and 5-of-7 at the foul line. Walsh had 12 points including two treys.

Eli Patterson had 9 rebounds, Walsh had 7 and Ethan Patterson pulled down 6.

Coleman topped the Flyers (0-2, 0-1) with 10 points while Johnson and Brown added 8 points each.

In SOC games on Tuesday, St. Joseph goes to Western while Symmes Valley entertains Portsmouth Notre Dame in a pivotal game that could help decide the league title.

Sym. Valley 10 12 9 21 = 52

St. Joseph 2 13 9 10 = 34

SYMMES VALLEY (2-0, 1-0): Caden Brammer 2 0 0-0 4, Ethan Patterson 3 1 0-0 9, Dilen Caldwell 2 2 5-7 15, Brayden Webb 1 0 0-0 2, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 2 0 0-2 4, Josh Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Corn 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Strow 0 1 0-0 3, Eli Patterson 0 0 3-4 3, Grayson Walsh 2 2 2-4 12. Totals: 18-41 10-17 52. 3-pt goals: 6-10. Rebounds: 14-O, 21-D = 35 (Eli Patterson 9, Walsh 7, Ethan Patterson 6). Assists: 2. Steals: 8 (Caldwell 2, Ethan Patterson 2). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.