Buckeyes’ QB Ewers enters transfer portal

Published 9:58 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021

By Staff Reports

COLUMBUS, OH — Thanks for the memories.

And the money.

Quinn Ewers was a 5-star recruit and considered the No.1 quarterback in the 2022 class.

However, Ewers elected to leave school early and enrolled at Ohio State University.

With restrictions in Texas regarding Name-Image-Likeness deals, Ewers went to Ohio where he raked in an estimated $1.4 million, three-year deal with CT Sports Marketing in August.

But after very limited activity with the Buckeyes this past season and finding himself sitting behind C.J. Stroud for the next year or two, Ewers decided on Friday to enter the transfer portal.

Ewers played at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas and had offers from most of the major college programs in the country. He initially committed to Texas before switching to Ohio State. He has reportedly been linked to Texas A&M.

Ohio State got some positive news earlier last week with a commitment from 4-star quarterback Devin Brown from Utah.

More News

Holly Forbes joining crooner Murphy on holiday tour

Sense of gratitude continues

Christmas show set for Dec. 18

Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree in your home?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...