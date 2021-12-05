Defense triggers Pointers over Musketeers

Jim Walker

LLOYD, Ky. ­— The South Point Pointers are finding out that offense might be exciting, but defense is the real key to winning.

Despite a cold-shooting night, the Pointers turned in another strong defensive effort as they beat the Greenup County Musketeers 54-38 on Saturday.

“The kids played hard. They never quit. We struggled with our shooting in the second half against their zone, but the defense did its job,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

The Pointers made just one of 22 3-point goal attempts as they shot 21-of-48 from the field overall. Wise said the defense rescued the off-night of shooting.

“That’s the second team our guys have held under 40 points. I told them when we struggle offensively, our defense will keep you in games. Mason (Kazee) and Caleb (Schneider) played solid,” said Wise.

South Point (2-0) had his offense clicking along with its defense in the first quarter as they took an 18-9 win. Schneider cored 6 points and Jake Adams had 5 to key the early surge.

The lead went to 35-21 at the half s Schneider hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Kazee and Xander Dornon had 4 points each.

The Pointers struggled in the third quarter as they scored only 4 points as Kazee and Dornon had baskets.

But the Musketeers only had 10 points with Carson Wireman hit a 3-poiner and scored 5 points in the quarter and the lead went down to 39-31.

South Point’s defense clamped down in the fourth quarter allowing only 7 points while Kazee had 6 points and Schneider scored 5 points as the Pointers pulled away.

Schneider scored 16 points and Kazee 15 to pace the Pointers. Dornon had 6 rebounds and Adams 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Wireman had 11 pionts while Trenton Hannah and Boone Gibson had 10 points each for the Musketeers (1-2).

The Pointers visit Portsmouth on Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

South Point 18 17 4 15 = 54

Greenup Co. 9 12 10 7 = 38

SOUTH POINT (2-0): Caleb Schnider 5 1 3-4 16, Jake Adams 2 0 1-2 5, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Erikai Jackon 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 5 0 5-6 15, Malik Pegram 2 0 2-3 6, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 2 0 0-0 4, Xander Dornon 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 21-48 11-16 54. 3-pt goals: 1-22. Rebounds: 23 (Dornon 6, Adams 5, Schneider 4). Assists: 8 (Ermalovich 3, Kazee 2). Steals: 12 (Adams 3, Kazee 3, Ermalovich 2). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

GREENUP COUNTY (1-2): Trenton Hannah 4 0 2-3 10, Boone Gibson 3 0 4-6 10, Cafson Wireman 2 1 4-6 11, Beau Barker 1 0 0-0 2, Eli Adkins 0 0 1-2 1, Camron Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Bays 0 0 0-0 0, Jonah Gibson 1 0 0-0 2, Cohen Underwood 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1 11-17 38. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Wireman.