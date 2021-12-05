Hankins, Adams lead Redmen by Green

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE ­— Owen Hankins and Brayden Adams are becoming the Rock Hill Redmen version of Thunder and Lightning.

Hankins’ erupted for 24 points and Adams used his speed to race his way to 22 points as Rock Hill downed the Green Bobcats 62-44 on Saturday.

Hankins drained a triple and had 7 points while Adams got 5 points to give Rock Hill a 16-13 first quarter lead.

Levi Sampson hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points to keep the Bobcats close.

But in the second quarter, the Redmen (2-0) limited the Bobcats to just 9 points as they opened up a 34-22 halftime cushion.

Hankins scored 8 more points, Adams scored 6 and Lane Smith got 4 of his 7 points in the quarter.

Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter and it was 48-36.

Noah Doddridge and Hankins had 4 points each as five different players scored.

Sampson had 7 points including 5-of-7 at the foul line and Abe McBee hit a 3-pointer as he scored all 5 of his points in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Adams raced past the Green defense as he scored 9 points and Hankins added 5 more and the Redmen outscored the Bobcats 14-8 to win going away.

Sampson scored 17 points to pace the Bobcats (0-4).

On Tuesday, Rock Hill entertains Chesapeake while Green visits Sciotoville East.

Rock Hill 16 18 14 14 = 68

Green 13 9 14 8 = 44

ROCK HILL (2-0): Noah Doddridge 3 0 1-2 7, Owen Hankins 10 1 1-4 24, Brayden Adams 8 0 6-7 22, Trent Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Victory Day 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Malone 1 0 0-0 2, Lane Smith 2 0 3-6 7. Totals: 21 1 11-19 62. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (0-4): Brayden Chafin 2 1 1-1 8, Levi Sampson 4 1 6-10 17, Levi Blevins 4 0 0-0 8, Gabe McBee 3 0 2-2 8, Abe McBee 1 1 0-0 5, Nathaniel Brannigan 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Kimbler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3 9-13 44. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.