Ironton resident wins $10,000 scholarship

COLUMBUS – An Ironton resident is one of 30 lucky people who won a $10,000 scholarship.

On Thursday, it was announced that Emerson White, of Ironton, had won one of the state-sponsored Ohio Vax-2-School scholarships in the final round of awards.

The scholarships were awarded to students who got a COVID-19 vaccine and entered the scholarship contest. The awards are part of the Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school or career program of the winner’s choice.

A total of $2 million in prizes was awarded including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Ohio Vax-2-School is a public outreach campaign that consisted of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.