Kiwanis’ Reindeer Run to be held Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County made a $500 donation to the Kisses of Grace Backpack Program after learning the weekend food project that serves 75 students each week in the Russell school system is being squeezed by inflation.

Mary Ann Boggs, one of the program’s coordinators, spoke to club members at a recent meeting and explained that in recent weeks the demand for the weekend food packages has exceeded supply and that the number of items normally included has been reduced.

Besides the cash donation, Kiwanis members agreed to add Kisses of Grace’s food program to its Dec. 11 Breakfast with Santa and Reindeer Run projects. Anyone planning to attend either event is encouraged to bring a food item that can be used in the program.

The program works out of Bridges Christian Church where food supplies are stored and the weekend packages are assembled, Boggs said. The food bags are then delivered to the appropriate schools for distribution on Fridays.

The bags include such items as microwave cups of macaroni and cheese, canned soups and pasta, Vienna sausage, pouch tuna and chicken, pudding and Jello cups, snack cakes and cookies, fruit cups and bottled water. All items should be pop top cans or packages that can be opened without a can opener.

The target items for the Kiwanis pancake breakfast and Reindeer Run 5K will be peanut butter and saltine crackers, but any items will be welcome.

The pancake breakfast will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Russell Middle School cafeteria. The club will serve all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage and milk, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $6 ($4 for ages 4-12 and children under 3 free). Santa will be on-hand throughout the morning and will start the Reindeer Run at 8:30.

The Reindeer Run is in its second year and will be a live non-competitive run. Registration will open at 7 a.m. in the parking area near the cafeteria. Cost is $25 and participants will receive a long sleeve shirt featuring the race logo, a Christmas ornament and a ticket to the pancake breakfast. Shirts and the ornament will be mailed to participants about a week after the run.

Runners are encouraged to dress as their favorite Christmas character, like reindeer, elves, snowmen or women, even the Grinch or abominable snowman. Gift cards will be given to those judged as the best.

The run will start on Red Devil Lane then circle the area around the school, through Kenwood and back to the cafeteria.