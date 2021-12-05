Lady Hornets fall on the road to West

Jim Walker

WEST PORTSMOUTH ­— In their next game, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets may bring a socket wrench.

The Lady Hornets were tied at halftime only to see the wheels fall off their offense in the second half as they fell to the Portsmouth West Lady Senators 58-44 in a non-league game on Saturday.

“We played poorly on offense in the second half. Our shot selection was not good,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“West is a solid all-around team. Playing team like them out of the conference will make us better in the long run.”

Abbey Hicks scored 13 points and Kaleigh Murphy had 12 to lead the Lady Hornets (3-2).

Lexi Deaver had a game-high 20 points and Maelynn Howell got 15 points for the unbeaten Lady Senators (5-0).

West was up 14-12 in the first quarter as Eden Cline scored all 6 of her points. Murphy had 6 points to keep Coal Grove on West’s heels.

Hicks hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Kelsey Fraley sank a triple as Coal Grove tied the game 25-all at the half.

Deaver hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 7 points while Abby Adkins scored the other 4 points for West.

The Lady Hornets came out cold in the third quarter as West outscored them 16-8 to take a 41-33 lead.

Howell scored 7 points, Emma Sayre hit a trey and had 5 points while Deaver got 4 points to lead the Lady Senators’ offensive surge.

Hicks had half of Coal Grove’s points in the quarter.

Murphy had 4 points and Coal Grove made just 5-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter as West continued to pull away.

Howell and Deaver combined for 11 points and West was 7-of-9 at the line.

Coal Grove entertains Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Coal Grove 12 13 8 11 = 44

Ports. West 14 11 16 17 = 58

COAL GROVE (3-2): Kelsey Fraley 1 1 1-4 6, Elli Holmes 2 0 4-6 8, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 1-2 1, Alivia Noel 0 0 2-2 2, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 6 0 0-2 12, Abbey Hicks 4 1 2-3 13, Rylee Harmon 1 0 0-1 2, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2 10-20 44. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Harmon.

PORTSMOUTH WEST (5-0): Maelynn Howell 6 0 3-4 15, Elisha Andre 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Adkins 2 0 2-2 6, Eden Cline 1 1 1-1 6, Sydney McDermott 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Sayre 1 1 2-2 7, Lexi Deaver 5 2 4-7 20, Keima Bennett 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4 12-16 58. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Cline.