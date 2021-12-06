Alma Ellcessor

Alma Lee Wade Ellcessor, 95, of Scottown, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Windsor Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.