Cardiology care now available in Ironton

King’s Daughters is pleased to announce the resumption of cardiology services at its Family Care Center in Ironton.

Cardiologist Jennifer Listerman, M.D., who has been a member of the cardiology team at King’s Daughters for more than 10 years, will be seeing patients at King’s Daughters Family Care Center, 912 Park Ave., beginning Friday, Dec. 3.

An invasive cardiologist, Dr. Listerman earned her medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine; completed internal medicine residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; and did a cardiology fellowship at the University of Alabama. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certification in cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiologists specialize in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease; acute coronary syndrome; angina/chest pain; valve disease; heart failure; and cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation.

New patients are welcome; a physician referral is not required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 606-324-4745.