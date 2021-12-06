Christmas show set for Dec. 18

The annual Yvonne DeKay School of Dance Christmas show will be returning on Dec. 18.

The school will feature dancers of all ages in “The Magic of Christmas,” set for 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Ironton High School, owner Yvonne Sinnott said.

Sinnott, who has taught dance in Ironton for more than five decades, said the show will be an original story, which she composed, that aims to teach “the true meaning of Christmas.”

The show will incorporate a number of styles of dance.

The school had to cancel their last two dance showcases because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, they opted to do a short, Christmas-themed performance outdoors at Judd Plaza in Ashland, Kentucky.

“We are so excited to be having a show after missing two in the past because of the pandemic,” Sinnott said.

Sinnott said tickets for the show are $15 and are available for purchase at the school, located at 612 S. Third St. in Ironton.