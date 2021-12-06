Connie Green

Connie Marie Green, 75, of Dalton, Georgia, formerly of Chesapeake, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Chatsworth Health Care Center, Georgia.

A graveside service and entombment will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 5–6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.