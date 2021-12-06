Darrell Bumgarner

Darrell Keith Bumgarner, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post #16, 1421 Sixth Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.