Published 2:24 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
Darrell Bumgarner
Darrell Keith Bumgarner, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post #16, 1421 Sixth Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.