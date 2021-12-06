Edna Rogers

Edna Eula Rogers, 85, of Pedro, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Jesse Sizemore officiating.

Burial will follow in Rogers Family Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday evening from 6–8 p.m. and Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Rogers family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.