John Riley

John Gerard Riley, 54, died on Nov. 11, 2021, in Longs, South Carolina.

There was a mass of Christian burial on Nov. 18, 2021 at Our Lady of the Star Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

John will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery 2 p.m. Friday, with Father David Huffman officiating with a graveside service.