Marshall present awards at football banquet

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University football program held its 2021 postseason banquet Monday evening at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

The Thundering Herd handed out 31 awards, in total. Running back Rasheen Ali was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, while quarterback Grant Wells and defensive back Cory McCoy took home the top offensive and defensive honors, respectively.

Marshall (7-5) will face Louisiana (12-1) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at 9:15 p.m. ET/8:15 CT inside the Caesars Superdome. The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the game ranked 16th by the Associated Press, 17th by the Coaches and 23rd by the College Football Playoff committee.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr. and Taylor McGregor on the call.

Unsung Hero Award (4) – Given to the player (or players) who made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it.

Garet Morrell

Xavier Gaines

Brian Cavicante

Nazeeh Johnson

Outstanding Senior Scholar – Given to the senior with the highest GPA.

Shane Simmons

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award – Given to the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year.

Alex Salguero

Iron Man Award (4) – To the player (or players) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Thundering Herd year-round strength and conditioning program.

Koby Cumberlander

Esaias Carpenter

Sam Burton

Alex Mollette

Most Inspiring Player Award (2) – To the player (or players) who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance.

Sheldon Evans

Brandon Drayton

Scout Team Award, Offense – Given to the most outstanding offensive scout team player.

Charles Montgomery

Scout Team Award, Defense – Given to the most outstanding offensive scout team player.

Jaydyn Johnson

Scout Team Award, Special Teams – Given to the most outstanding special teams scout team player.

J.T. Dukes

Eternal Captain Award (3) – Yearly award given to the permanent captains voted on by the Marshall Football Coaching staff.

Alex Mollette

Will Ulmer

T.J. Johnson

Outstanding Defensive Performer Award – Given to the player with the most tackles/points.

Abraham Beauplan

Jon Conard Award –Given to the most valuable Offensive Lineman.

Will Ulmer

Up Front Award – Given to the most valuable Defensive Lineman.

Elijah Alston

Tom Stark Defensive Achievement Award – To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit on and off the field.

Eli Neal

Chad Pennington Offensive Achievement Award – To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit on and off the field.

Willie Johnson

President’s Award (3) – To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success.

Devin Miller

Owen Porter

Zach Appio

Phil Ratliff Distinguished Alumnus Award – A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time.

Rick Meckstroth

Special Teams MVP Award – Given to the player that has been the most valuable member of the special teams units.

Robert LeFevre

Offensive MVP Award – Given to the player that has been the most valuable member of the offensive unit.

Grant Wells

Defensive MVP Award – Given to the player that has been the most valuable member of the defensive unit.

Cory McCoy

Team MVP Award– Given to the player that has been the most valuable member of the Marshall Football Team.

Rasheen Ali