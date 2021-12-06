Medical director named for Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Department of Aging

COLUMBUS — Dr. John M. Weigand, a central Ohio physician who has served as a leader in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, has been appointed medical director at the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Aging.

Since early in the pandemic, Weigand has worked to protect older Ohioans living in nursing homes and other congregate care settings as chief medical officer of the Department of Aging’s Regional Rapid Response Assistance Program (R3AP) and as Medical Director of the Post-Acute Regional Rapid Testing (PARRT) partnership.

“Dr. Weigand has long served aging Ohioans and didn’t hesitate to jump in to fill critical roles in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response,” said Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to tap into his expertise and experience as we tackle the state’s most pressing public health issues and strive to advance the health and well-being of all Ohioans.”

“Dr. Weigand understands that all Ohioans, regardless of age or ability, deserve the opportunity to live to their full potential,” added Ohio Department of Aging director Ursel J. McElroy. “With his impressive background, he will bring unmatched insight into the development of policy and the design of programs to make Ohio the best place to age in the nation.”

Weigand, who started in his new role earlier this month, previously served as president and managing partner at Central Ohio Geriatrics, located in Columbus and Granville. Beginning in 2015, he served as chief medical officer at National Church Residences, a non-profit organization providing affordable housing for vulnerable older adults, and Medical Director at Kendal at Granville, an older adult residential community.

In the newly created role at the Ohio Department of Aging, Weigand will assist with the development and implementation of statewide, older adult public health policies and programs, with an emphasis on helping older adults remain active and independent in the community for as long as possible. During the next few months, he will continue to serve as chief medical officer of R3AP as the role is transitioned to another physician.

At the Ohio Department of Health, Weigand will help guide the state’s pandemic response and support agency programs in a post-pandemic Ohio to develop modern, innovative approaches to address all public health needs.

During his 29 years as a physician, Weigand has held executive positions related to geriatric services, long-term care, assisted living, home health care, and wellness programs for aging Ohioans. He has made an impact on thousands of physicians and nurses throughout his career through involvement in medical education, including associate residency director and assistant professor positions at Mount Carmel Health System, The Ohio State University and University of Nebraska-Omaha.

He earned his medical degree from the University Cincinnati College of Medicine and served as a major in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps.

Weigand has published articles in several professional publications, been affiliated with numerous professional associations, and received many honors, including the Ohio Commendation Medal presented by Gov. Mike DeWine for his work with R3AP.