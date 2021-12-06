Michael Walker

Oct. 10, 1946–Nov. 30, 2021

Michael Howard Walker, 75, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Walker was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Howard and Juanita (Mullen) Walker.

Michael was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and was a United States Army veteran.

He was a fan of NASCAR, football and baseball and enjoyed feeding the birds and loved his cat, Stinker, he also was a faithful Republican.

Mike had a fiery soul with a heart of gold.

He is survived by his close and dear friend, Chandra Akers, of Ironton and many, many others who lives he touched and paths had crossed over the years.

Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no services.

