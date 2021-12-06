Tera Browning

Tera Browning

Tera Sturgill Browning, 40, of Wilmington, formerly of Coal Grove, died on Thursday Dec. 2, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Hanging Rock Apostolic Church of God, with Elder John Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock cemetery.

Visitation will start at 11 a.m. for immediate family and noon–2 p.m. for public with funeral services following.

Her family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

