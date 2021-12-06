Thomas Starr

Thomas Starr, 76, of South Point, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Ralph Letsche officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

