Alice Siemers

Alice Siemers, 80, of Proctorville, formerly of San Diego, California, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Inurnment will be in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Point Loma, California.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

