Betty Vencill

Betty Ann Vencill, 75, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

