Bruce takes over to lead Lady Dragons over Lady Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Just when you think you’ve got it figured out whom you should guard the most on the Fairland Lady Dragons, someone else takes center stage.

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans shut down Tomi Hinkle and limited Bree Allen, but Kylee Bruce erupted for 18 points to lead Fairland to a 56-32 Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

Allen still had 14 points while Hinkle scored 7, but Bruce dominated in the first half with 12 of her points as Fairland opened up a 29-7 lead at the half.

Allen scored 7 points and Bruce 8 in the first quarter to account for the Fairland scoring.

Bruce, Allen and Hinkle scored 4 points each in the second quarter and the defense limited Portsmouth to only a basket by Emily Cheatham as they build a comfortable lead.

Kamryn Barnitz took over in the second half as she scored all 13 of her points including 10 points in the third quarter to go with 6 points by Bruce as Fairland went ahead a 48-22 cushion.

Cheatham scored 8 of her 12 points in the second half to lead Portsmouth (2-3, 1-2).

On Thursday, Fairland visits Gallipolis while Portsmouth entertains Rock Hill.

Portsmouth 5 2 15 10 = 32

Fairland 15 14 19 8 = 56

PORTSMOUTH (2-3, 1-2): Emily Cheatham 5 0 2-2 12, Nia Trinidad 1 1 0-0 5, Daysha Reid 2 1 0-1 7, Lexie Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 2 0 0-0 4, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Tru Cofer 0 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Reid 0 0 0-0 0, McKynna Jarvis 1 0 0-0 2, Amya Carr 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2 2-2 32. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (3-1, 3-0): Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Butcher 0 0 0-0 0, Makena Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 1 0 0-0 2, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 6 0 2-3 14, Tomi Hinkle 2 0 3-6 7, Kamryn Barnitz 2 3 0-0 13, Avery Byars 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 8 0 2-6 18. Totals: 20 3 7-15 56. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.