Clutch shots give Lady Vikings win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce needed someone to step up and be clutch.

He got more than he had hoped for.

The Lady Vikings got key points from Allie Day, Jenna Malone and Kylee Thompson over the final minute of play as they edged the New Boston Lady Tigers 59-55 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

Day hit an 18-footer jumper with just over a minute to play that put Symmes Valley up 56-55.

Jenna Malone then made two foul shots and Kylee Thompson sank a free throw to give the Lady Vikings a 4-point lead and seal the win.

“The girls played really well tonight. It was a great team win,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “Hailee Gordon played the game of her life. Kylee (Thompson) and Desiree (Simpson) played well. And then Allie (Day) steps up and makes a huge shot.”

Malone came up big the entire game with 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 5 blocked shots.

Desiree Simpson had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Thompson scored 12 points and Gordon added 10 points for the Lady Vikings (3-3, 2-1).

New Boston had three players in double figures as Dylan O’Rourke scored 17 points with Kenzie Whitley and Candance Williams getting 14 each.

Dylan O’Rourke had 6 points and Candance Williams hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points to help New Boston lead 17-16 after the first quarter.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points as five different players scored for the Lady Vikings.

Williams and O’Rourke had 5 points each and Kenzie Whitley 4 in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers led 33-31 at the half.

Malone scored 7 points and Simpson had 4 to keep the Lady Vikings within striking range.

But in the third quarter, Symmes Valley held New Boston to only 8 points and rallied to take a 46-41 lead.

Gordon had 6 of her points and Simpson 5 to spark the Lady Vikings’ comeback.

Whitley and O’Rourke had 4 points each in the fourth quarter as New Boston tried to regain the lead for good, but the Lady Vikings came up with their clutch shots to seal the win.

The Lady Vikings visit Green on Thursday.

Sym. Valley 16 15 15 13 = 59

New Boston 17 16 8 14 = 55

SYMMES VALLEY (3-3, 2-1): Jenna Malone 5 0 7-11 17, Allie Day 2 0 0-0 4, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Desiree Simpson 5 0 2-7 12, Kylee Thompson 4 1 1-2 12, Hailee Gordon 5 0 0-0 10, Abby Otsby 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 24-59 10-20 59. Rebounds: 28 (Malone 9, Simpson 6). Assists: 12 (Malone 4, Simpson 4). Steals: 8 (Malone 4). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (NA): Kenzie Whitely 3 1 5-6 14, Dylan O’Rourke 6 0 5-9 17, Candance Williams 4 1 3-6 14, Cassie Williams 1 0 0-0 0 2, McKylie Voiers 3 0 2-2 8, Julie Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Boyer 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 172 15-23 55. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.