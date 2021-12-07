FOOD: Jingle Balls
Published 1:26 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 12 cups popped popcorn
• 6 tablespoons butter or margarine
• 3 cups mini marshmallows
• 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
• Assorted colored sugars
Spray large mixing bowl lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Add popcorn.
Spread plastic wrap on cookie sheet; set aside.
In medium saucepan, melt butter and marshmallows; stir until mixture is smooth. Stir in peppermint extract. Pour over popcorn, mixing until well coated. Let cool 2 minutes.
Spray hands with nonstick cooking spray and form popcorn mixture into 3-inch balls. Gently press colored sugar onto balls. Let sit on prepared cookie sheet until cool and set.
Discover more decorative dessert recipes at popcorn.org.