Grant to help human trafficking survivors with disabilities

COLUMBUS — The Adult Advocacy Centers (AACs) are pleased to announce an award of $26,000 in grant funds from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. The money will be used to create screening and assessment tools for human trafficking survivors with disabilities, in addition to a curriculum to train professionals to use the tools. The AACs will also partner on outreach with agencies in Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties — the Ohio counties the foundation serves.

“Human trafficking of people with disabilities is a critically underserved problem,” says AACs’ executive director Katherine Yoder. “We are honored to have been chosen by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington to develop much-needed tools that will help professionals in victim services, criminal justice and disability services to better recognize and assess the needs of these victims. It is even more important to have the chance to serve in rural counties like Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto, which are so often overlooked and underfunded.”