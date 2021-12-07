ILCAO Family Medical Centers served 15,000 patients in 2021

In November, the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization’s Family Medical Centers celebrated serving its 15,000th patient for the year.

This is the fifth consecutive year FMC has served an increasing number of patients.

According to

“We are very pleased to have served our community to a greater capacity this year at Family Medical Centers,” said FMC’s director of Operations, Gary Roberts. “This was made possible through the dedicated efforts of our committed healthcare professionals, our partners and our patients. We are grateful for the trust of our community, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding care.”

The Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization, a non-profit organization, began offering medical care in a small facility in 1969.

Today, FMC operates eight centers throughout the region. One of these centers is a school-based health center providing services to children and their families at Rock Hill School District, as well as other community members in need.

Earlier this year, FMC opened a new women’s health center, Nancy’s Place, which provides prenatal and routine care in Ironton.

FMC’s integrated healthcare approach treats the whole individual with medical, pediatric, dental and behavioral health services. Behavioral health services include mental health counseling, as well as Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) addiction recovery services for those experiencing substance use disorder. In additional to healthcare, FMC provides patients with referrals and access to ILCAO’s other services including employment assistance, transportation, childcare, housing, utility assistance and referrals to other community resources.

To schedule an appointment at Family Medical Centers’ main campus in Ironton, call 740-534-9202. For information regarding our other sites, visit www.familymedicalcenters.org/medical-centers. Learn more about the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization by visiting www.ilcao.org.