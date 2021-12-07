Kimbler scores 40 as Green rips Clay

Jim Walker

NEW BOSTON — Women don’t like to reach the age of 40, but Kasey Kimbler didn’t mind reaching 40 on Monday.

40 points, that is.

The Green senior guard drained eight 3-pointers and scored 40 points to lead the Lady Bobcats to a 53-33 win over the Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Kimbler hit a pair of 3-pointers and 3 fouls shots as she scored 15 points in the first quarter. Anna Knapp had the other 3 points for Green as they took an 18-8 lead.

Kimbler and Kaylee Christian each hit a 3-pointers with Kimbler scoring 7 points and Christian 5 as Green went up 30-12 at the half.

Kimbler buried two more triples as she scored 7 points and Knapp added 4 as the Lady Bobcats were ahead 41-23 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Kimbler knocked down three more treys and scored 11 of Green’s 12 points as the Lady Bobcats continued to pull away.

Knapp finished with 8 points in the winning effort.

On Thursday, Green will host Symmes Valley.

Ports. Clay 8 4 11 8 = 33

Green 18 12 11 12 = 53

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (0-5, 0-3): Cassidy Bazlee 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Cassidy 3 0 0-0 6, Amadea Everman 0 0 1-2 1, Kyleigh Oliver 5 0 0-0 10, Morgan McCoy 4 0 2-5 10, Tori Covert 0 0 0-2 0, Lynsey Loop 2 0 0-0 4, Rylan Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0 3-9 33. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (NA): Anna Knapp 1 0 4-6 8, Kasey Kimbler 4 8 8-11 40, Kaylee Christian 1 1 0-0 5, Emily Brady 0 0 0-0 0, Mylee Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 9 12-17 53. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.