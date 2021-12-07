Lady Pointers rout Gallia to give Adams career win No. 300

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Dave Adams is in his 20th season as the head coach of the South Point Lady Pointers and he’s had a lot of success.

And winning his 300th career game on Monday proves that point.

The Lady Pointers toppled the Gallipolis Blue Angels 44-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday that gave Adams his milestone victory.

The Lady Pointers had balanced scoring led by Karmen Bruton with 14 points, Camille Hall 10 points and Sarah Mitchell added 8.

Kenya Peck led Gallipolis (3-4, 0-3) with 14 points.

Hall and Mitchell combined for 9 points and Bruton hit a 3-pointer as South Point took a 12-4 first quarter lead.

Bruton scored 6 points in the second quarter as the lead grew to 24-7 at the break.

Six different players scored in the third quarter while Peck had 8 points for Gallipolis and it was now 38-17.

On Thursday, South Point entertains Ironton and Gallipolis will host Fairland.

South Point 12 12 14 6 = 44

Gallipolis 4 3 10 8 = 25

SOUTH POINT (1-3, 1-2): Kaelyn Jones 1 0 2-2 4, Elizabeth Ermalovich 2 0 0-1 4, Camille Hall 3 1 1-3 10, Sarah Mitchell 4 0 0-0 8, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 3 2 2-3 14, Kimrie Staley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3 5-9 44. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (3-4, 0-3): Chanlee Cremeen 0 0 2-2 2, Asia Griffin 1 0 2-5 4, Regan Wilcoxon 0 0 0-0 0, Preslee Reed 1 0 2-2 4, Emma Hammonds 0 0 1-2 1, Kenya Peck 3 0 8-9 14, C Wilson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0 15-20 25. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Griffin.