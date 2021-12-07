Lady Tigers have recipe to get win

Published 4:31 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Jim Walker


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Kate Ball (right) tries to work her way past the defense of Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Isabel Morgan during Monday’s game. Ironton won 40-25. (Photo by Josh Wilson)

The formula seems to be working.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers like to mix good long-range shooting with defense as the recipe for success.

On Monday, Ironton hit six 3-pointers and played tight defense as the Lady Fighting Tigers topped the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 40-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Kirsten Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Teegan Carpenter had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points to pace Ironton (3-2, 2-1).

Kate Ball provided the bulk of Chesapeake’s offense as she scored 16 points.

Ironton led just 8-5 after the first quarter as Carpenter hit a 3-pointer. Ball hit a 3-pointer and scored all of the Lady Panthers points in the quarter.

Williams drained a pair of 3-pointers and Peyton Deer hit a triple as the Lady Tigers held Chesapeake (1-2, 1-2) to just 4 points and opened up a 23-9 halftime lead.

Williams had 4 points and Ironton was 4-of-8 at the foul line while limiting Chesapeake to just 3 points and building a 31-12 lead.

Carpenter scored 5 points as she and Williams each hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Ball had 6 points and Emily Duncan hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers who outscored Ironton 13-9 but failed to mount much of a comeback.

On Thursday, Ironton visits South Point and Chesapeake goes to Coal Grove.

Chesapeake 5 4 3 13 = 25

Ironton 8 15 8 9 = 40

CHESAPEAKE (1-2, 1-2): Candace Pauley 1 0 0-2 2, Robin Isaacs 1 0 0-1 2, Emily Duncan 0 1 0-1 3, Hannah Webb 0 0 1-2 1, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-1 0, Kate Ball 4 1 5-8 16, Erin Hicks 0 0 1-3 1. Totals: 6 2 7-22 25. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (3-2, 2-1): Peyton Deer 0 1 1-5 4, Evan Williams 0 0 2-4 2, Teegan Carpenter 2 2 0-2 10, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 0 0 2-2 2, Kirsten Williams 3 3 0-2 15, Kaatelyn Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Isabel Morgan 0 0 3-4 3, Emerson White 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 7 6 8-21 40. Fouls: 19. Foled out: None.

