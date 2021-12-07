Lady Tigers have recipe to get win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The formula seems to be working.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers like to mix good long-range shooting with defense as the recipe for success.

On Monday, Ironton hit six 3-pointers and played tight defense as the Lady Fighting Tigers topped the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 40-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Kirsten Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Teegan Carpenter had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points to pace Ironton (3-2, 2-1).

Kate Ball provided the bulk of Chesapeake’s offense as she scored 16 points.

Ironton led just 8-5 after the first quarter as Carpenter hit a 3-pointer. Ball hit a 3-pointer and scored all of the Lady Panthers points in the quarter.

Williams drained a pair of 3-pointers and Peyton Deer hit a triple as the Lady Tigers held Chesapeake (1-2, 1-2) to just 4 points and opened up a 23-9 halftime lead.

Williams had 4 points and Ironton was 4-of-8 at the foul line while limiting Chesapeake to just 3 points and building a 31-12 lead.

Carpenter scored 5 points as she and Williams each hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Ball had 6 points and Emily Duncan hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers who outscored Ironton 13-9 but failed to mount much of a comeback.

On Thursday, Ironton visits South Point and Chesapeake goes to Coal Grove.

Chesapeake 5 4 3 13 = 25

Ironton 8 15 8 9 = 40

CHESAPEAKE (1-2, 1-2): Candace Pauley 1 0 0-2 2, Robin Isaacs 1 0 0-1 2, Emily Duncan 0 1 0-1 3, Hannah Webb 0 0 1-2 1, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-1 0, Kate Ball 4 1 5-8 16, Erin Hicks 0 0 1-3 1. Totals: 6 2 7-22 25. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (3-2, 2-1): Peyton Deer 0 1 1-5 4, Evan Williams 0 0 2-4 2, Teegan Carpenter 2 2 0-2 10, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 0 0 2-2 2, Kirsten Williams 3 3 0-2 15, Kaatelyn Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Isabel Morgan 0 0 3-4 3, Emerson White 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 7 6 8-21 40. Fouls: 19. Foled out: None.