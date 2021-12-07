Nell Phipps

Nov. 17, 1941–Nov. 23, 2021

Nell Rose Brubaker Phipps was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Ironton, to Louise Fisher and Fenton Brubaker. She passed away peacefully Nov. 23, 2021, at her home in Provo, Utah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, and two brothers, Charles and David.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Lemley, of South Point, and six children, Matt (Mary), Karen Harris (Mark), Jim (Lori), Bruce (Lisa), Doug, and Erin Smelcer (Anthony).

Nell’s adventurous spirit made her the perfect Navy wife and together she and John raised six children through the straits of deployment.

John and Nell were the grandparents of 22 and the great-grandparents of 14, who were their whole world.

Nell lived a life dedicated to serving others. She volunteered as a lifeguard many summers at Camp Tama, a Boy Scout camp in Japan, and taught swim lessons with the Red Cross.

Nell was especially proud to become a registered nurse at age 52, a profession that allowed her to use her people skills to make a difference. Nell loved her time as charge nurse and providing in-home hospice care.

In retirement, she also volunteered with Hinds Hospice in Merced, California.

Services will be Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5554, N. Winton Way, Atwater, California.