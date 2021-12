Norma Fuller

Norma Elizabeth Jones Fuller, 94, of Athalia, died on Nov. 26, 2021.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the service at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Wearing of masks is encouraged.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.