Whaley, Unger key Lady Flyers win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The two main seniors for the St. Joseph Flyers have several jobs to do. Score, play defense, rebound and help everyone else on the team.

Nothing to it.

Bella Whaley and Laiken Unger did their jobs well on Monday as they sparked the Lady Flyers to a 50-10 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans.

Whaley had a triple-double as she scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with 10 steals. She also had 7 assists.

Unger scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds — eight on offense — to go with 8 steals as the Lady Flyers got their first win in four games.

“We just have to get more comfortable with ourselves, especially the freshmen,” said Whaley. “Laiken and I just encourage everyone as the captains.”

Unger had 4 points as St. Joseph took a 6-0 lead to start the game. Felicia Smith scored at the 3:32 mark to get East within 6-2, but the Lady Tartans could get no closer the rest of the game.

St. Joseph (1-3, 1-2) went on a 12-0 run to close the quarter and a steal and layup by Whaley to begin the second quarter made it 20-2.

Peyton Johnson ended the run with a free throw for East and Elle Enz hit a 3-pointer to make it 20-6, but East would get no closer the rest of the game.

Whaley had 5 points, Emily Litton hit a 17-footer as the lead grew to 27-6 and Whaley’s foul shot extended the lead to 28-8 at the break.

Litton hit a foul shot, Gracie Damron scored on a short jumper in the lane, Addie Philabaun hit a layup after a Litton steal and then Whaley scored the final 9 points of the quarter for a 42-8 lead.

The Lady Flyers play at Portsmouth Clay on Thursday.

Sciotoville 2 6 0 2 = 10

St. Joseph 18 10 14 8 = 50

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-3, 0-2): Peyton Johnson 0 0 1-2 1, Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Dingess 0 0 0-0 0, Elle Enz 0 1 0-1 3, Felicia Smith 3 0 0-0 6, Alaska Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Sydnee O’Connor 0 0 0-0 0, Baylee Guido 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fitzgerald 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4-22 1-3 10 3-pt goals: 1-7. Rebounds: 7-O, 19-D = 26 (O’Connor 6, Smith 5, Johnson 4). Team/deadball rebounds: 5. Assists: 1. Steals: 3. Turnovers: 36. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (1-3, 1-2): Gracie Damron 1 0 1-2 3, Laiken Unger 5 0 2-2 12, Addie Philabaun 2 0 0-2 4, Bella Whaley 10 1 3-8 26, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 1 0 0-0 2, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Litton 1 0 1-2 3, Kerri Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Sheridan 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-56 7-16 50. 3-point goals: 1-6. Rebounds: 20-O, 14-D = 34 (Whaley 10, Unger 10, Litton 5). Assists: 11 (Whaley 7, Philabaun 3). Steals: 29 (Whaley 10, Unger 8, Philabaun 7). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.