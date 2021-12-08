Brenda Sparks

Brenda Kay Sparks, 60, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at River Run Nursing Home, Franklin Furnace.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Chapel Cemetery, Kitts Hill, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Sparks family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home to cover funeral expenses.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.