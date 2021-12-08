County lights first Christmas tree

Courthouse decorated for the holiday season

On Monday night, the Lawrence County commissioners invited the public to the courthouse for a new tradition, the lighting of a Christmas tree on the lawn.

Despite the freezing weather, over a hundred people gathered at the courthouse to hear carols from the STEM+M Academy choir, enjoy some hot chocolate, see Santa Claus and The Grinch and to see the lighting of the Christmas tree decked out in red, white and blue lights and topped with a blue star.

“This is the first Christmas tree lighting for Lawrence County,” said commission president DeAnna Holliday.

And Holliday said she hopes it will be the start of a long tradition.

“We are going to try to do this every year here on the courthouse lawn” Holliday said.

The tree was donated by Dickess Christmas Tree Farm.

And in the holiday spirit, the courthouse was decorated from steps to dome, which was lit up with Christmas green and red lights.

“Every floor is decorated,” Holliday said. “Everyone has stepped out and decorated around their office doors. We thought it would be nice to decorate the courthouse. We had two weeks to plan it and everyone jumped on board and it turned out wonderful.”

The Lawrence County Christmas tree is located at the corner of Park Avenue and Fifth Street.