Kimberly Eplin

Kimberly Sue Eplin, 50, of Huntington, West Virginia, died at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Eplin II.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday with Pastor Tony Mays will be officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Wayne, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.