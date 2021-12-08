Ohio University’s fall commencement is Saturday

ATHENS — Approximately 900 students are expected to participate in the Fall Commencement ceremony on Saturday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.

The combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

Dr. David Nguyen, associate professor of higher education and student affairs in the Patton College of Education, will be the keynote speaker.

Nguyen is interim associate dean for research and graduate studies in the college and the provost’s faculty fellow for student success. A faculty member at OU since 2016, Nguyen as produced more than 60 publications and presentations focused on how campus ecology contributes to student success. His work calls attention to how individuals and organizational features hinder or widen equitable opportunities for students holding minoritized identities. He has received the Patton College’s Distinguished Mentoring and Faculty Research awards based on student nominations.

Degrees will be conferred in the following order during fall commencement 2021:

• Candidates for Doctoral Degrees

• Candidates for Master’s Degrees

• Candidates for Bachelor’s and Associate Degrees

There will be a recessional for this event. Once the name of a graduate has been called at the stage, they should return to their seat. After all degrees have been conferred, the 2021 fall commencement will stand adjourned.

All graduates, guests and staff are required to wear a face covering at all times while inside the Convocation Center. Clear face shields alone will not be permissible. Each graduate is allowed up to six guests per graduate, and all guests are encouraged to social distance from parties not in their household.

For more information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement. Commencement will also be live-streamed from that page.