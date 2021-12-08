Porter’s 27 leads Dragons past Coal Grove in OVC opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Aiden Porter is starting to develop a habit and the Fairland Dragons are hoping the senior guard doesn’t decide to attend “SA.”

The fictitious “SA” is Scorers Anonymous and Porter is a prime candidate after scoring 27 points for the second straight game as he led the Dragons to a 63-35 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Coal Grove Hornets on Tuesday.

After getting 27 points on Saturday in a win over Eastern Brown, Porter followed that up with another total of 27 as Fairland ran its record to 3-0 and 1-0 in the OVC.

Chase Allen scored 11 points and J.D. Thacker 10 to aid the winning effort. Thacker also had 6 rebounds.

Owen Johnson scored 11 points and Trevor Hankins 9 to pace the Hornets (2-1, 0-1).

Porters hit a pair of 3-pionters and scored 10 points as Fairland took a 14-8 first quarter lead. Hankins had half of Coal Grove’s points.

Allen hit a couple of triples and Porter had a trey and scored 5 points as the lead went to 29-21 at the half. Perry Kingrey scored all 7 of his points in the quarter for the Hornets.

But the Hornets’ offense went cold with just 2 points in the third quarter while Allen had another trey and scored 5 points and both Porter and Thacker had 4 points to extend the lead to 42-23.

The Dragons continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as Porter scored 8 points, Zach Tooley came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and get 5 points while Thacker and Brody Buchanan scored 4 points each.

Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer and scored 7 of Coal Grove’s 12 points in the quarter.

On Friday, Fairland is at South Point in a key league game while Coal Grove will host Gallipolis.

Coal Grove 8 13 2 12 = 35

Fairland 14 15 13 21 = 63

COAL GROVE (2-1, 0-1): Luke Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Steven Simpson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Braylen Stuntebeck 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Hankins 4-6 0-1 1-2 9, Landen Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Dryzen Mullins 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Hunter Staton 2-4 0-2 0-0 4, Elijah Dillon 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Owen Johnson 3-12 1-3 0-0 11, Braxton Horn 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Gipson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Perry Kingery 3-4 0-0 1-1 7. Totals: 7-20 2-3 35. 3-pt goals: 1-6. Rebounds: 18 (Johnson 7, Staton 3, Kingery 3). Assists: 1 (Hankins). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (3-0, 1-0): Will Davis 2-4 0-0 0-0 4, Aiden Porter 8-13 3-10 2-2 27, Ethan Taylor 1-5 0-4 2, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 5-9 0-1 0-1 10, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Tooley 1-1 1-3 0-0 5, Chase Allen 1-2 3-4 0-1 11, Cole Lucas 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Southand 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brycen Hunt 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 2-2 0-0 0-0 4. Totals: 27-61 2-4 63. 3-pt goals: 7-22. Rebounds: 30 (Thacker 6, Hunt 4, Porter 4, Davis 4). Assists: 5 (Porter 2). Steals: 5 (Porter 2). Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.