Vikings can’t overcome Titans 3-point barrage

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — This one was about quality, not quantity.

The Symmes Valley Vikings had six more field goals than the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans, but that wasn’t enough.

Among their 22 field goals were 10 3-point baskets as they posted a thrilling 71-68 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Vikings who had just four 3-pointers among their 28 field goals.

Another area that helped the Titans was the foul line where they were nearly perfect, connecting on 17-of-18 free throws with the Vikings converting just 8-of-14.

The Vikings (2-1, 1-1) had four players in double figures led by Brayden Webb who not only had 19 points but grabbed 13 rebounds, had 2 assists and 2 blocked shots.

Dilen Caldwell scored 12 points, Ethan Patterson had 11 points and 4 rebounds while Caden Brammer added 10 points.

Jermaine Powell had 20 points and was the long-range bomber as he made six 3-pointers. Johnathan Strickland scored 19 points with three 3-pointers, Dominic Sparks scored 13 and Carson Sammons added 10.

The Titans were up 21-19 at the end of the first quarter as Powell hit a pair of 3s and scored 8 points, Strickland hit a 3 and had 6 points and Sparks added 5 points.

Webb scored 6 points, Best hit a triple and had 5 points with Grayson Walsh adding 4 points.

Powell had two more 3-pointers, Strickland hit a trey and had 7 points as Notre Dame went up 42-39. Six different players scored for the Vikings.

Patterson drained a triple and scored 7 points, Caldwell hit a trey and Brammer had 4 points as the Vikings inched within 58-56.

In the fourth quarter, Webb and Caldwell combined for 10 points but Strickland and Powell each hit 3-pointers, Dominic Sparks went 2-for-2 at the foul line and Strickland added a foul shot as the Titans held on for the win.

On Friday, the Vikings entertain New Boston.

Notre Dame 21 21 16 13 = 71

Sym. Valley 19 20 17 12 = 68

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (2-2, 2-0): Carson Sammons 4 0 2-2 10, Jermaine Powell 0 6 2-2 20, Carter Campbell 0 1 2-2 5, Dylan Seison 2 0 0-1 4, Johnathan Strickland 2 3 6-6 19, Cody Metzler 0 0 0-0 0, Dominic Sparks 4 0 5-5 13, Jarren Edgington 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10 17-18 71. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (2-1, 1-1): Caden Brammer 5 0 0-4 10, Ethan Patterson 4 1 0-0 11, Dilen Caldwell 3 2 0-0 12, Brayden Webb 7 0 5-6 19, Levi Best 3 0 0-0 6, Eli Patterson 1 0 1-2 3, Logan Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Walsh 1 1 2-2 7. Totals: 28-55 8-14 68. 3-pt. goals: 4-14. Rebounds: 11-O, 20-D = 31 (Webb 13, Best 5, Eth. Patterson 4). Assists: 8 (Best 4, Webb 2). Steals: 6 (Best 3). Blocks: 4 (Webb 2). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.