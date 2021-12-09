Christmas Extravaganza to return Saturday

South Point High School band to perform

SOUTH POINT — The Christmas Extravaganza will return to South Point High School this Saturday.

The event, set for 9 a.m.-noon, will take place in the school’s gym/auditorium and will feature a pancake breakfast, an arts and crafts/holiday vendor fair, face painting, children’s activities and a visit from Santa Claus.

The event had been hosted in years past by People for the Point, but was called off last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, for its return, it is being organized by the high school’s band, who will perform, along with the middle school band.

Admission is free, but the cost of the pancake breakfast is $5.