EDITORIAL: Museum is a local asset

Visitors to Ironton often remark that the city has “a lot of churches” and, on Saturday, the Lawrence County Museum hosted its annual church walk, taking participants on a tour of several of those houses of worship downtown.

Those on the walk were treated to a presentation on each church’s background, as well as Christmas music.

After a cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was great to see this event return and help put everyone in the holiday spirit.

It was one of many events the society has hosted throughout the year, including its Historic Walk at Woodland Cemetery and a number of social get togethers.

The museum is wrapping up its season soon, but will remain open for the next two weekends. We urge everyone to stop by and enjoy the holiday décor before they close for the winter.

If you have not visited before, it a great showcase of Lawrence County’s rich history.

One can not be prepared for the future without a clear understanding of the past and we would like to thank all who volunteer there and work to preserve the past of our region and organize these popular events.

The historical society’s mission is a vital one and we encourage those who can to contribute to it, both financially and through volunteering.