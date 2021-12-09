Pointers step up to upset Trojans

Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — The South Point Pointers always seem to step up their game when they are playing a talented opponent.

They were stepping up on Tuesday.

The Pointers were facing one of the favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference in the Portsmouth Trojans in the league opener.

But four different players scored in double figures and the Pointers used a big fourth quarter to beat the Trojans 67-61.

Caleb Schneider stepped up with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as the Pointers stayed unbeaten in three games.

Also rising up were Xander Dornon with 15 points and 6 rebounds, Jake Adams with 12 points and 4 boards as well as Erikai Jackson with 11 points.

Jordan Ermalovich had only 4 points but 4 assists and 3 steals.

“The kids played a great game. That was a huge team win without our best player playing much due to fouls,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

“We had some kids step up. Erikai, Jake and Xander played really well. We had some turnovers in the first half, but we cut them out in the second half. It was just a great overall team win. And now we’ve got a big game on Friday.”

The big game Friday is at home against the favorite to win the league and defending champion Fairland.

Dariyonne Bryant scored 25 points and Kenny Sanderlin 11 for Portsmouth (2-1, 0-1).

Bryant hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points as Portsmouth led 17-15 after the first quarter. Schneider had 5 and Dornon 4 for the Pointers.

South Point trailed just 32-31 at the half as Adams hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the second quarter. Bryant had 9 points for the Trojans.

Jackson drained a pair of 3-pointers as the Pointers tied the game at 43 to end the third quarter. Bryant and Deandre Berry hit 3-pointers as the Trojans kept pace.

But in the fourth quarter, Dornon scored 10 of his points, Schneider had 8 and Jackson hit a trey and got 5 points as South Point outscored the Trojans 24-18.

Donovan Carr nailed a pair of triples and Bryant had another, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Pointer from pulling away.

South Point 15 16 12 24 = 67

Portsmouth 17 15 11 18 = 61

SOUHT POINT (3-0, 1-0): Caleb Schneider 6 0 6-10 18, Jake Adams 3 2 0-0 12, Erikai Jackson 1 3 0-0 11, Mason Kazee 1 0 1-2 3, Malik Pegram 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Ermalovich 2 0 0-0 4, Xander Dornon 5 0 5-6 15, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Keshaun Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Lesean Garred 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-51 12-18 67. 3-pt. goals: 5-11. Rebounds: 27 (Schneider 10, Dornon 6, Adams 4). Assists: 12 (Ermalovich 4, Schneider 3). Steals: 8 (Ermalovich 3, Schneider 2, Dornon 2). Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (2-1, 0-1): Devon Lattimore 2 0 1-2 5, Daewin Spence 1 0 0-0 2, Reade Pendleton 2 0 3-4 7, Tyler Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, Kenny Sanderlin 5 0 1-1 11, Donovan Carr 0 2 2-2 8, Cooper Maxie 0 0 0-0 0, Levaughn Cobb 0 0 0-0 0, Dante Hambrick 0 0 0-0 0, Dariyonne Bryant 6 3 4-7 25, Deandre Berry 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 6 11-16. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.