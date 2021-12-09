Stephanie Shope

Stephanie Leighann Shope, 41, of West Monroe, Louisiana, formerly of Ironton, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center, Monroe, Louisiana.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Anthony Keaton officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Garden.

Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, 3–5 p.m. at the funeral home.

