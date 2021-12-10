C. James Gilbert

James Gilbert James Gilbert, PhD, husband of Janet F. Gilbert, son of the late Carol George Gilbert and Adah Groves Gilbert, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021.

He is survived by his four children, Chad Gilbert (Kristy Collette), Tim Gilbert (Samantha Munoz), Todd Gilbert (Irene Tan Gilbert) and Erin Gilbert (Derek Williams); his father-in-law, Charles Wiseman; and five grandchildren.

Jim was a retired psychologist.

He attended High Line Community Church.

He graduated from Marion High School and Colorado State College. He received his doctorate of psychology from the University of Kansas.

He was an athlete who ran track, played baseball and played basketball at Colorado State College.

He enjoyed writing poetry and prose, making greeting cards, playing piano and studying theology.

He was deeply loved and will be missed by friends and family.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private.

All are welcome to join a livestream of the service which will be added to the obituary when available.