Defense, Bruton key Lady Pointers’ victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — So far this season, the South Point Lady Pointers have had trouble generating a lot of offense.

Thanks to their defense, they made the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers understand the feeling.

South Point did put up a lot of points but the defense clamped down on Ironton as the Lady Pointers posted a 36-27 Ohio Valley Conference win on Thursday.

“That was a big win for us. We played really good defensively and Karmen had a big night,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“We have trouble scoring, but we play pretty good defense. You can’t score if you turn the ball over all the time.”

Karmen Bruton scored 19 points including 8-of-10 from the foul line to key the Lady Pointers (2-3, 2-2). Camille Hall had 7 and Sarah Mitchell added 6.

Evan Williams had 10 points for Ironton (3-3, 2-2) while Chasity Cecil hit three 3-pointers and scored 9 points.

Bruton hit a 3-pointer and score 5 points as the Lady Pointers took a 7-1 lead in the first quarter. Kirsten Williams hit a foul shot for the only Ironton point.

The Lady Fighting Tigers finally got going in the second quarter as Cecil hit a pair of 3-pointers and Isabel Morgan drained a trey to cut the deficit to 11-10 at the half.

Adams said that Ironton’s ability to hit 3-point shots always makes the Lady Tigers a threat to not only get back in the game but take the lead.

“Being able to hit 3s is why they kept it close. As well as we played and we were up nine, I told my assistants they’re two or three 3s from getting right back in the game,” said Adams. “If they get on a streak, they can hit a bunch in a row.”

Kimrie Staley had a basket and Sarah Mitch sank a foul shot.

But the Lady Pointers got their offense going in the third quarter. Hall had 5 points while Bruton hit a 3-pointer and sank 4-of-4 from the foul line and the lead grew to 26-21.

Evan Williams scored 8 points as she went 6-for-6 at the foul line and Cecil hit another trey in the quarter.

Bruton came up clutch in the fourth quarter as she drained a 3-pointer and converted 4-of-6 from the line and scored 7 of South Point’s 7 points.

Ironton could only manage field goal by Emerson White, Teegan Carpenter and Evan Williams.

Ironton will host Coal Grove on Monday. South Point goes to Belpre on Saturday and Rock Hill on Monday.

Ironton 1 9 11 6 = 27

South Point 7 4 15 10 = 36

IRONTON (3-3, 2-2): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 2 0 6-6 10, Teegan Carpenter 1 0 0-0 2, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 0 3 0-0 9, Kirsten Williams 0 0 1-2, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 0 1 0-0 3, Emerson White 1 0 0-3 2. Totals: 4 4 7-11 27. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: E. Williams.

SOUTH POINT (2-3, 2-2): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 1-2 1, Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 3 0 1-1 7, Sarah Mitchell 1 0 4-6 6, Trina Green 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 0 1-2 1, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 1 3 8-10 19, Kimrie Staley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 6 3 15-21 36. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.