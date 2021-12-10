Harmon, Murphy ignite CG win over Chesapeake

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Two of Coal Grove’s seniors led the Lady Hornets in scoring. But it wasn’t the same two.

Usually, Abbey Hicks and Kaleigh Murphy lead the team in scoring. Murphy did more than just hold up her end of the deal with 23 points.

But the Chesapeake defense held Hicks scoreless only to have Rylee Harmon step up and get 14 points for the Lady Hornets (5-2, 3-1).

“We had a great start. Murphy played well again and Rylee Harmon gave us a big lift offensively,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

Kelsey Fraley hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 of her 10 points, Elli Holmes knocked down a triple and Murphy had 6 points as Coal Grove started fast with a 19-11 lead.

Kate Ball had 7 points and Brooklyn McComas 4 to keep the Lady Panthers close.

Chesapeake (1-3, 1-3) got 10 of its 12 points from the foul line in the second quarter. Ball was 8-for-8 and Kandace Pauley 2-for-2.

“Chesapeake did a nice job with the pick and roll action and shot a bunch of free throws to keep it close in the second quarter,” said Miller. “Ball is a nice young player.”

But Murphy drained a pair of treys and scored 8 points and Harmon scored 4 points as Coal Grove went up 35-23 at the half.

Murphy and Harmon combined for 7 of Coal Grove’s 9 points in the third quarter while the defense held Chesapeake to just 6 points and the lead was 44-29.

“We switched our defense in the second half and held them to 11 points until they hit three 3s in the last minute,” said Miller.

Harmon had 5 points and Murphy hit a 3-pointer and got another basket as Coal Grove foiled any comeback hopes of the Lady Panthers.

Ball hit two 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Kandace Pauley and McComas also knocked down triples.

Ball led Chesapeake with 23 points including 9-for-9 at the foul line.

McComas hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

On Monday, Coal Grove goes to Ironton. Chesapeake visits Wayne, W.Va. on Saturday and will host Fairland on Monday.

Chesapeake 11 12 6 14 = 43

Coal Grove 19 16 9 13 = 57

CHESAPEAKE (1-3, 1-3): Kandace Pauley 0 1 2-3 5, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Duncan 1 0 0-0 2, Kate Baull 4 2 9-9 23, Brooklyn McComas 2 3 0-0 13, Hannah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Fuller 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-41 11-12 43. 3-pt goals: 6. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (5-2, 3-1): Kelsey Fraley 1 2 2-4 10, Elli Holmes 0 1 3-4 6, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 2-2 2, Kaleigh Murphy 6 3 2-3 23, Abbey Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Rylee Harmon 6 0 2-5 14, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 212-46 11-20 57. 3-pt goals: 7. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.