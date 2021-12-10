Iris Spurlock

Iris Spurlock

Iris Peggy Spurlock, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

